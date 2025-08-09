No Rakhi bonding between KTR and Kalvakuntla Kavitha this year

For ages, many saints, historians and writers, have been ruing over how hunger for money and power have been destroying relationships and bonding. That eternal truth of political power play is being witnessed in Telangana right now. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the only sister of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, has skipped tying Rakhi to her brother on this Raksha Bandhan festival day.

Normally Telangana Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha used to religiously tie Rakhi to her uber-powerful brother KTR every year without fail on Raksha Bandhan day. But for the first time, she skipped tying Rakhi to her brother this year.

While there is nothing unusual in a sister skipping Rakhi tying ritual to her brother, due to some unavoidable reasons, the skipping of Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s Rakhi tying ceremony, is making news owing to the positions brother-sister are holding and due to the ongoing fight between them.

As bitter war has been going on in KCR’s household and party for one-upmanship, Kalvakuntla Kavitha has almost broken away from BRS and charting her own course. Her individual forays has been creating embarrassing situation for KTR.

In this backdrop, when media persons questioned couple of days ago, whether Kalvakuntla Kavitha will tie Rakhi to KTR this time, she asserted that she would tie Rakhi to her brother. She stressed, politics and personal relationships are separate.

But when Raksha Bandhan day finally arrived, woman leader skipped tying Rakhi to her brother. While it is not known whether Kalvakuntla Kavitha herself skipped or KTR avoided her, for now the brother-sister duo have skipped the Rakhi bonding ceremony for the first time in as many years.