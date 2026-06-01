No Release Trailer for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Ram Charan’s Peddi is the next big hope for Telugu cinema. Everyone believes that the film will revive the business of Tollywood. The film is heading for a record release across the globe on June 4th in theatres. A grand pre-release event of Peddi will take place this evening in Vijayawada. There are strong speculations that the release trailer of Peddi will be released during this event. But the team has decided not to release the new trailer and kept it on hold. The team worked and locked the release trailer sometime ago.

Ram Charan along with the team will attend the grand pre-release event in Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada today. The content has been delivered on time and the makers are planning a record release for the film. Directed by Buchi Babu, Peddi is a sports drama set in a village in Srikakulam district. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings are the producers. AR Rahman worked on the music and background score.