No Relief from the Supreme Court for Peddireddy

In a significant legal development, senior YSRCP leader and former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has faced a setback in the Supreme Court. The case revolves around pending payments linked to road works carried out during the previous government in Andhra Pradesh.

The petition was filed in his wife’s name. It sought directions from the state government to clear dues related to projects executed by PLR Company in Chittoor district. These works were taken up when the YSRCP was in power, but the payments have remained pending.

When the matter came up for hearing, the Supreme Court was firm in its approach. The bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta stated that it would not directly step into the issue. Instead, it advised the petitioner to pursue the matter in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The legal team argued that they had already moved to the High Court and filed multiple petitions. They informed the bench that as many as twelve cases are pending on the same issue. However, the Supreme Court did not find this sufficient to entertain the plea. It made it clear that the High Court is the proper forum to resolve such disputes.

With this observation, the petitioner chose to withdraw the case from the Supreme Court. This means the fight for clearing the pending bills will now continue only in the High Court.

This outcome comes as a setback for Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. He was looking for quicker relief from the apex court, hoping to push the government to release the payments. Now he has no option but to continue with the AP High Court.