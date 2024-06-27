x
Home > Politics > No revenge politics in Andhra Pradesh, says Anitha

No revenge politics in Andhra Pradesh, says Anitha

Published on June 27, 2024

Diya makes Suriya and Jyotika Proud
Nagarjuna’s swift response to Konda Surekha’s Comments
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Trailer: Powerful Drama
Two beauties to join Vijay’s Film
Alia Bhatt’s strong Statements about Promotional Strategy

No revenge politics in Andhra Pradesh, says Anitha

AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday said that they were not pursuing revenge politics in the state. She said that they would have started the revenge politics on the day they took the oath.

She addressed the media after a meeting with the senior police officials in Velagapudi on the day. She said that they were trying to set the department in order. Previous government had used the police only for security purposes and to arrest the opposition leaders. She asserted that this government would use the department for implementation of law and order.

The previous government had booked several cases against the opposition leaders. Even she had 23 cases filed against her. She said that she would speak to chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and take a decision on the fake police cases filed against the TDP leaders across the state in the last five years.

The previous government had also failed to construct a police academy. Though the Central government had given funds, the previous government did not construct the police academy. The government also did not construct the greyhounds academy in the state. Several police stations have no furniture and no permanent buildings, she said.

The escort vehicles are also not in condition, she said. The department was using the vehicles provided during 2014 and 2019, she said. The previous government did not take interest in providing vehicles, and infrastructure to the police department, she said. She would review and ensure that every police station has permanent buildings and infrastructure.

The Home Minister further said that she would take steps to stop ganja cultivation and transportation in the state. In the last five years, ganja was cultivated in the state on a large scale and it was transported to other states, she said. The ganja and drugs from Andhra Pradesh were caught in several states in the country in the last five years, she said. The police department would keep an eye on the ganja and drugs transportation in the state, she asserted.

The present government would also make the police as people friendly. She said that people would get their respect at the police stations. People’s problems are also solved with great respect, she said.

