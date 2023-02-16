No Salaar till Adipurush release

Prabhas’ most anticipated film Salaar in Prashanth Neel’s direction is scheduled for release in 2023 September. The film’s shoot is currently under process and some BTS pictures are viral on social media. Prabhas fans are demanding an update about the film teaser.

The latest buzz is that Salaar updates will not be released till Adipurush is released. Adipurush is scheduled to release in July and Salaar is not going to disturb Adipurush’s promotions. The decision was made by Prabhas as the actor doesn’t want Salaar to overtake Adipurush.

Adipurush is a mythological film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Ravana, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Prabhas will be seen as Lord Rama. The film will be released in 3D version is expected to hit screens on 16th July 2023.