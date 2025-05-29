‘No Shashtipoorthi Without Musical Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’

Musical maestro Ilaiyaraaja is one of the most celebrated music composers in the history of Indian cinema and he now has a new Telugu film coming up for release. This film is Sashtipoorthi and it is set for release on May 30.

As the film is preparing for its release soon, the promotional campaign is getting underway. Now, there’s a very interesting update on the film as director Pawan Prabha said there is no Shashtipoorthi without Ilaiyaraaja. He said the musical maestro delivered a beyond extraordinary output for this film. He labeled Ilaiyaraaja as the first hero of the film as such was his impact on the output.

He further added that hero Rupeysh, despite being a youngster delivered a supremely good output that will captivate the audience from start to end.

Lyricist Chaitanya Prasad revealed that he could realise his lifetime dream of working with Ilaiyaraaja, thanks to the team of Shashtipoorthi. He sounded very confident about the quality of the film and said Ilaiyaraaja added a lot of musical depth to the film.

The film is now all set for a big release on May 30. It is essentially a family drama with a socially relevant plot revolving around the lives of the lead pair and also those of their parents, played by Rajendra Prasad and Archana.

The film is directed by Pawan Prabha and produced by Rupeysh under Maa Aiie banner. The film was shot on a very lavish scale and more promotional material will start to come out soon.