x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
View all stories
Home > Movie News

‘No Shashtipoorthi Without Musical Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’

Published on May 29, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun won Gaddar Award for Best Actor
image
‘No Shashtipoorthi Without Musical Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party
image
AP Government Plans 10 World-Class Industrial Parks Across State
image
YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories

‘No Shashtipoorthi Without Musical Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’

Musical maestro Ilaiyaraaja is one of the most celebrated music composers in the history of Indian cinema and he now has a new Telugu film coming up for release. This film is Sashtipoorthi and it is set for release on May 30.

As the film is preparing for its release soon, the promotional campaign is getting underway. Now, there’s a very interesting update on the film as director Pawan Prabha said there is no Shashtipoorthi without Ilaiyaraaja. He said the musical maestro delivered a beyond extraordinary output for this film. He labeled Ilaiyaraaja as the first hero of the film as such was his impact on the output.

He further added that hero Rupeysh, despite being a youngster delivered a supremely good output that will captivate the audience from start to end.

Lyricist Chaitanya Prasad revealed that he could realise his lifetime dream of working with Ilaiyaraaja, thanks to the team of Shashtipoorthi. He sounded very confident about the quality of the film and said Ilaiyaraaja added a lot of musical depth to the film.

The film is now all set for a big release on May 30. It is essentially a family drama with a socially relevant plot revolving around the lives of the lead pair and also those of their parents, played by Rajendra Prasad and Archana.

The film is directed by Pawan Prabha and produced by Rupeysh under Maa Aiie banner. The film was shot on a very lavish scale and more promotional material will start to come out soon.

Next Allu Arjun won Gaddar Award for Best Actor Previous Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party
else

TRENDING

image
‘No Shashtipoorthi Without Musical Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’
image
Gaddar Awards 2024 Announced
image
Mass Jathara Grand Release on August 27th

Latest

image
Allu Arjun won Gaddar Award for Best Actor
image
‘No Shashtipoorthi Without Musical Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party
image
AP Government Plans 10 World-Class Industrial Parks Across State
image
YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories

Most Read

image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party
image
AP Government Plans 10 World-Class Industrial Parks Across State
image
YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black