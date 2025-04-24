x
No Takers for these Tollywood Directors

Published on April 24, 2025

No Takers for these Tollywood Directors

Gone are the days of having a long career in cinema. After delivering a flop, it is quite impossible for a director to find a good opportunity. If the second opportunity is wasted, the career of the director is almost gone. Some of the renowned successful directors of Telugu cinema are struggling to find an actor for their next film. Years are passing and with no hero showing interest, none of the producers are ready to head for a risk.

Directors like Srinu Vaitla, Parasuram, Surendar Reddy, Nandini Reddy, Shiva Nirvana, Gunasekhar, Krishna Vamsi, Chandrasekhar Yeleti, Srikanth Addala, VI Anand, Vivek Athreya, Tharun Bhascker, Krishna Chaitanya, Dasaradh, Karunakaran, Deva Katta, MS Raju, Mahi V Raghav, Surya Pratap, Veeru Potla, Kishore Kumar Pardasani, Venkatesh Maha, Kranthi Madhav, Radha Krishna Kumar and several others are struggling for their next. While some of them are taking a long time to work on the script, several others have finalized the scripts but they are unable to find the actors and producers.

