No Truth in Akhil and Prashanth Neel Film

It all started after a social media handle posted about Akhil Akkineni meeting top director Prashanth Neel in the residence of NTR. Some of the speculated that Prashanth Neel will direct Akhil soon while some of them posted that a protege of Prashanth Neel will direct the next of Akhil Akkineni. The news of Akhil, NTR and Prashanth Neel spending time together is true and every other news is just false. Akhil hasn’t discussed anything with Prashanth Neel and they just met to spend time together on an evening.

Akhil hasn’t signed any new film and he is completely focused on Lenin which happens to be his next release. A couple of scripts are in the scripting stage and they will be announced after solid development after the release of Lenin. Like always, Akhil is not in a hurry and he is keen to bounce back with Lenin. The film is a realistic action drama set in Rayalaseema region. Murali Krishna Abburu is the director and Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady. The film is rumored to hit the screens in February 2026. The pending shoot is currently wrapped up. Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.