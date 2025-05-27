No Truth in Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film

Legendary director Mani Ratnam is done with Thug Life featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The film is slated for June 5th release and the promotional activities are going in full swing. From the past few days, there are speculations that Mani Ratnam will direct young and talented Naveen Polishetty and the film is said to be a romantic entertainer. Everyone thought that the news was true and all the media houses carried and published the news.

Mani Ratnam during the promotions of Thug Life responded about the film. He said that there is no such project happening and he came to know about the rumor through the media. He made it clear that he hasn’t signed any film featuring Naveen Polishetty in the lead role. Mani Ratnam also said that he has a couple of scripts ready and he is yet to finalize his next film. Thug Life is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. The film is carrying huge expectations.