x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
View all stories
Home > Movie News

No Truth in Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film

Published on May 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Video : Exclusive interview with Actor Nara Rohit
image
Deepika Padukone receiving the Backlash
image
No Truth in Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film
image
Nagarjuna to lock horns with Rajinikanth?
image
Lokesh To Get Big Promotion?: TDP Leaders Demand

No Truth in Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film

Legendary director Mani Ratnam is done with Thug Life featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The film is slated for June 5th release and the promotional activities are going in full swing. From the past few days, there are speculations that Mani Ratnam will direct young and talented Naveen Polishetty and the film is said to be a romantic entertainer. Everyone thought that the news was true and all the media houses carried and published the news.

Mani Ratnam during the promotions of Thug Life responded about the film. He said that there is no such project happening and he came to know about the rumor through the media. He made it clear that he hasn’t signed any film featuring Naveen Polishetty in the lead role. Mani Ratnam also said that he has a couple of scripts ready and he is yet to finalize his next film. Thug Life is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. The film is carrying huge expectations.

Next Deepika Padukone receiving the Backlash Previous Nagarjuna to lock horns with Rajinikanth?
else

TRENDING

image
Deepika Padukone receiving the Backlash
image
No Truth in Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film
image
Nagarjuna to lock horns with Rajinikanth?

Latest

image
Video : Exclusive interview with Actor Nara Rohit
image
Deepika Padukone receiving the Backlash
image
No Truth in Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film
image
Nagarjuna to lock horns with Rajinikanth?
image
Lokesh To Get Big Promotion?: TDP Leaders Demand

Most Read

image
Lokesh To Get Big Promotion?: TDP Leaders Demand
image
PSR Anjaneyulu Evades Questions in Group-1 Irregularities Case
image
Harish Kumar Gupta Appointed as DGP of Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team