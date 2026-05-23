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RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
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Home > Movie News

Nobody can hit a sixer like Ram Charan in Peddi – Janhvi Kapoor

Published on May 23, 2026 by nethra

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Nobody can hit a sixer like Ram Charan in Peddi – Janhvi Kapoor

Nobody can hit a sixer like Ram Charan in Peddi - Janhvi Kapoor

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan continues to win hearts as fans eagerly await the release of his ambitious new film, Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the cinematic spectacle is officially set to hit theaters on June 4, 2026. During the spectacular Peddi Ki Aawaz grand event in Bhopal, lead actress Janhvi Kapoor shared some wonderful behind-the-scenes memories about her experience working on this massive project.

Janhvi opened up about her initial nervousness with the Telugu language, but credited Ram Charan for making her feel completely comfortable. She described his on-set energy as extremely peaceful and warm, comparing his calm nature to Gautam Buddha. This patient support helped her deliver a performance that she says has truly opened her up as an actress.

In a fun and candid moment, Janhvi playfully declared Ram Charan’s character, Peddi, as her absolute favorite cricketer, stating that nobody else has the same unmatched attitude when hitting a six. With a supportive director in Buchi Babu Sana and legendary music by A.R. Rahman, Janhvi promised that this film holds a very special place in her heart.

Next Peddi’s journey will inspire every Indian – Ram Charan Previous Ram Charan captivates with his performance as Peddi – AR Rahman
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TRENDING

image
Peddi’s journey will inspire every Indian – Ram Charan
image
Nobody can hit a sixer like Ram Charan in Peddi – Janhvi Kapoor
image
Ram Charan captivates with his performance as Peddi – AR Rahman

Latest

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Peddi’s journey will inspire every Indian – Ram Charan
image
Nobody can hit a sixer like Ram Charan in Peddi – Janhvi Kapoor
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Ram Charan captivates with his performance as Peddi – AR Rahman
image
Peddi Will National Awards For Sure: Ravi Kishan
image
40 years of King: Akkineni Fans in Waiting Mode

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