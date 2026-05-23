Nobody can hit a sixer like Ram Charan in Peddi – Janhvi Kapoor

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan continues to win hearts as fans eagerly await the release of his ambitious new film, Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the cinematic spectacle is officially set to hit theaters on June 4, 2026. During the spectacular Peddi Ki Aawaz grand event in Bhopal, lead actress Janhvi Kapoor shared some wonderful behind-the-scenes memories about her experience working on this massive project.

Janhvi opened up about her initial nervousness with the Telugu language, but credited Ram Charan for making her feel completely comfortable. She described his on-set energy as extremely peaceful and warm, comparing his calm nature to Gautam Buddha. This patient support helped her deliver a performance that she says has truly opened her up as an actress.

In a fun and candid moment, Janhvi playfully declared Ram Charan’s character, Peddi, as her absolute favorite cricketer, stating that nobody else has the same unmatched attitude when hitting a six. With a supportive director in Buchi Babu Sana and legendary music by A.R. Rahman, Janhvi promised that this film holds a very special place in her heart.