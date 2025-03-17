“Nobody defeated me. I defeated myself,” Says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made significant remarks in the assembly, acknowledging that his past defeats were self-inflicted rather than caused by opponents. In a moment of self-reflection, he admitted that his obsession with work in 2004 and 2019 led to coordination issues with MLAs and party members.

“Nobody defeated me. I defeated myself,” Chandrababu Naidu candidly stated, explaining that his single-minded focus on achievements sometimes created gaps in coordination and communication.

Despite facing severe financial constraints, Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that his government will fulfill its promises:

“We will provide the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme to everyone starting May,” he announced. He also committed to implementing the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme in three installments to support farmers.

Additionally, fishermen will receive Rs. 20,000 each under the ‘Matsyakara Bharosa’ scheme during their off-season when fishing is prohibited.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that creating wealth remains his primary goal despite financial challenges. “We have crushing financial problems, but we must keep our promises while simultaneously generating wealth,” he stated.

Chandrababu Naidu outlined his long-term vision: “We need to increase revenue, spend some on welfare, and reinvest the rest to create more wealth. This is the principle we’re implementing.”

He expressed confidence that good governance and beneficial policies would ensure continuous public support, concluding with an ambitious vision: “By 2047, if someone asks which is the number one state in India, the answer should be Andhra Pradesh.”