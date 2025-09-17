x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Nomination Heat Intensifies in Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Published on September 17, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Beautiful film Kanyakumari arrived on Prime & Aha platforms
image
Nomination Heat Intensifies in Bigg Boss Telugu 9
image
Mirai Producer to gift Luxury Cars to Hero and Director.
image
Madharaasi Combo to Repeat Again?
image
Prashant Varma completes pre-viz for Prabhas biggie

Nomination Heat Intensifies in Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 continues to deliver drama and intensity as the nomination process in today’s episode.

Ramu’s Straightforward Picks

Ramu surprisingly nominated Hareesh, stating that despite being asked by Bigg Boss to take care of him, Hareesh refused food and disregarded his concern. He also nominated Kalyan, citing he is not mingling with him.

Priya Targets Flora and Bharani

Priya nominated Flora, appreciating her positivity but criticizing her for mixing conditioner with shampoo, which didn’t sit well with housemates. Flora disagreed but accepted nomination.

Priya also nominated Bharani, accusing him of interfering in food distribution, double standards in the captaincy task, and backing Sanjana during the infamous egg episode.

Ritu Breaks Down

Ritu nominated Hareesh, praising his respect for women but criticizing his refusal to eat and withdrawal from tasks. When Hareesh countered, Ritu broke into tears defending herself.

She also nominated Flora over the dirty clothes issue, but Flora defended herself, apologizing in the process. Observers felt Ritu was playing it safe by indirectly backing Sanjana, who recently received praise from Nagarjuna.

Suman and Demon Pawan’s Choices

Suman nominated Priya for repeatedly suspecting him of theft and Maneesh for being rude when asked for entry permission.

Demon Pawan nominated Flora for the dirty clothes issue and her role in the soft drink theft. He also targeted Bharani, echoing others on the egg controversy.

Immanuel vs Hareesh

Immanuel nominated Maneesh for doing him injustice as Sanchalak. Maneesh accepted it gracefully. He then nominated Hareesh, raising the body-shaming remark “red flower.” Hareesh retaliated, arguing Immanuel doesn’t know the thin line between comedy and body shaming. This sparked a major clash as Immanuel said such comments affect his profession, while Hareesh displayed dramatic outbursts.

Bharani and Kalyan Strike Back

Bharani nominated Priya for poor hygiene during food distribution and later targeted Demon Pawan in retaliation.

Kalyan nominated Bharani for refusing to apologize over the egg issue and Hareesh for insulting his army background.

Other Key Nominations

Flora nominated Thanuja for indirectly pushing Sanjana’s issues onto her and Demon for acting like Sanjana’s spokesperson.

Hareesh nominated Bharani again, calling him a manipulator, and Immanuel over the gender bias debate.

Srija nominated Bharani as a liar and manipulator and Hareesh for belittling her choice of supporting Sanjana.

Sanjana nominated Suman for dismissing her emotions, provoking him effectively.

Nominees for Eviction

This week, Bharani, Hareesh, Flora, Maneesh, Priya, Pawan, and Suman are in the danger zone. With such strong clashes, audiences will decide who survives and who exits next.

Next Beautiful film Kanyakumari arrived on Prime & Aha platforms Previous Mirai Producer to gift Luxury Cars to Hero and Director.
else

TRENDING

image
Beautiful film Kanyakumari arrived on Prime & Aha platforms
image
Mirai Producer to gift Luxury Cars to Hero and Director.
image
Madharaasi Combo to Repeat Again?

Latest

image
Beautiful film Kanyakumari arrived on Prime & Aha platforms
image
Nomination Heat Intensifies in Bigg Boss Telugu 9
image
Mirai Producer to gift Luxury Cars to Hero and Director.
image
Madharaasi Combo to Repeat Again?
image
Prashant Varma completes pre-viz for Prabhas biggie

Most Read

image
The Future of F1, CPT, and H4-EAD: Time for Reform?
image
Rayalaseema BC leader to get Governor post ?
image
ED Summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in Online Betting Probe

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look