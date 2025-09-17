Nomination Heat Intensifies in Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 continues to deliver drama and intensity as the nomination process in today’s episode.

Ramu’s Straightforward Picks

Ramu surprisingly nominated Hareesh, stating that despite being asked by Bigg Boss to take care of him, Hareesh refused food and disregarded his concern. He also nominated Kalyan, citing he is not mingling with him.

Priya Targets Flora and Bharani

Priya nominated Flora, appreciating her positivity but criticizing her for mixing conditioner with shampoo, which didn’t sit well with housemates. Flora disagreed but accepted nomination.

Priya also nominated Bharani, accusing him of interfering in food distribution, double standards in the captaincy task, and backing Sanjana during the infamous egg episode.

Ritu Breaks Down

Ritu nominated Hareesh, praising his respect for women but criticizing his refusal to eat and withdrawal from tasks. When Hareesh countered, Ritu broke into tears defending herself.

She also nominated Flora over the dirty clothes issue, but Flora defended herself, apologizing in the process. Observers felt Ritu was playing it safe by indirectly backing Sanjana, who recently received praise from Nagarjuna.

Suman and Demon Pawan’s Choices

Suman nominated Priya for repeatedly suspecting him of theft and Maneesh for being rude when asked for entry permission.

Demon Pawan nominated Flora for the dirty clothes issue and her role in the soft drink theft. He also targeted Bharani, echoing others on the egg controversy.

Immanuel vs Hareesh

Immanuel nominated Maneesh for doing him injustice as Sanchalak. Maneesh accepted it gracefully. He then nominated Hareesh, raising the body-shaming remark “red flower.” Hareesh retaliated, arguing Immanuel doesn’t know the thin line between comedy and body shaming. This sparked a major clash as Immanuel said such comments affect his profession, while Hareesh displayed dramatic outbursts.

Bharani and Kalyan Strike Back

Bharani nominated Priya for poor hygiene during food distribution and later targeted Demon Pawan in retaliation.

Kalyan nominated Bharani for refusing to apologize over the egg issue and Hareesh for insulting his army background.

Other Key Nominations

Flora nominated Thanuja for indirectly pushing Sanjana’s issues onto her and Demon for acting like Sanjana’s spokesperson.

Hareesh nominated Bharani again, calling him a manipulator, and Immanuel over the gender bias debate.

Srija nominated Bharani as a liar and manipulator and Hareesh for belittling her choice of supporting Sanjana.

Sanjana nominated Suman for dismissing her emotions, provoking him effectively.

Nominees for Eviction

This week, Bharani, Hareesh, Flora, Maneesh, Priya, Pawan, and Suman are in the danger zone. With such strong clashes, audiences will decide who survives and who exits next.