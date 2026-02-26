x
Home > Politics

Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case

Published on February 26, 2026 by swathy

Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case

The custodial torture case involving Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju has entered a crucial phase. A court has now issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against senior IPS officer Sunil Naik, who is one of the key accused in the case.

Sunil Naik had served in the CID wing during the previous government and was holding an important position at the time of Raghurama Krishnam Raju’s arrest. He is facing allegations that established procedures were violated and that physical abuse took place while the legislator was in custody. The case created a political storm across the undivided Andhra Pradesh political landscape and continues to draw national attention.

At present, Sunil Naik is serving as Inspector General in the Fire Services Department of Bihar. Andhra Pradesh Police had earlier traveled to Bihar and reportedly detained him. However, the local court in Patna declined to grant a transit warrant on technical grounds. Following that setback, Bihar court orders also provided temporary protection from arrest for a limited period.

With the latest non bailable warrant issued by a court in Andhra Pradesh, investigators are preparing to make another attempt to secure his custody. Officials claim that Sunil Naik has not cooperated with the investigation despite repeated notices. The court is believed to have taken a serious view of his alleged non appearance and lack of response before issuing the warrant. Andhra Pradesh Police have stated that he is currently untraceable.

The controversy deepened after Sunil Naik posted a statement on social media platform X. He alleged that Raghurama Krishnam Raju had tried to contact him and exert pressure. According to Naik, he was warned that he would be implicated in the case if he did not speak against certain individuals including former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar. He claimed that call records would reveal the extent of alleged pressure tactics.

The custodial torture case has already seen several dramatic twists. With the issuance of a non bailable warrant against a serving senior IPS officer, the investigation has entered a decisive stage. Legal experts believe that the coming days could determine the direction of the probe and possibly expose further developments linked to the high profile case.

