Noose tightening around YS Jagan in Singayya’s death case

Published on June 24, 2025 by swathy

Noose tightening around YS Jagan in Singayya’s death case

The Andhra Pradesh Police issued notice to former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Singayya’s death case on Tuesday. As Opposition party chief is the A2 in the accidental death case, Police came to YSRCP office in Tadepally to personally hand over the notice to him.

The Police officers from Nallapadu Police Station arrived at YSRCP office to deliver notice. As YS Jaganmohan Reddy was not available, Police handed over the notices to YSRCP party office secretary Appi Reddy.

Besides issuing notice, Police also seized AP 40 DH 2349 bullet proof vehicle from YSRCP office on the occasion. It is the same car, under which wheels, YSRCP worker Singayya fell and died.

YSRCP party worker Singayya died after coming under YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s convoy when former CM was passing through Sattenapally recently on his Palnadu tour. While the death was regarded as unfortunate accident initially, soon politics followed with TDP and YSRCP blaming each other for the mishap.

Already A1 Ramana Reddy, who drove car during the accident, has been arrested by Police in this case. Now Police issued notice to YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Going by the way TDP Ministers and senior leaders are targeting YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Singayya’s death case, it appears, the noose is tightening around former CM.

