Not Allari Naresh, He Is Andari Naresh: Harish Shankar

The pre-release event of Allari Naresh’s 12A Railway Colony was held ahead of its release on November 21. The entire cast and crew attended the event. Edited and directed by Nani Kasaragadda, the film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

Hero Allari Naresh said that Harish Shankar is one of the few people in the film industry who genuinely wishes success for everyone. He appreciated Harish for constantly encouraging his assistants who later became directors. Naresh recalled how Harish used to visit the sets of Naandhi and Ugram, standing as a pillar of support for director Vijay Kanakamedala.

He added that Dr. Anil Viswanath and Nani Kasaragadda should continue supporting each other like Bapu–Ramana. “This industry encourages talent, and newcomers also get opportunities. All one needs is patience, and patience always pays off,” Naresh said.

Speaking about 12A Railway Colony, Naresh said the film has shaped up well and the entire team is confident about it. He urged audiences to watch it in theatres and assured them they would love it. Naresh shared that he injured his leg during the shoot of Naa Saami Ranga, which went on to become a big hit. Recently, he injured his shoulder 20 days ago. “This film too will become a big success,” he said, adding that such sentiments often work.

Director Harish Shankar, who attended as a special guest, said, “The best part about working on a film with Pawan Kalyan garu is that whichever event I attend, my film gets promoted instantly,” referring to Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Harish praised the trailer of 12A Railway Colony, calling it intriguing and lauding editor-director Nani Kasaragadda. “The trailer is extraordinary,” he said, adding that the film would be a “double-ka-meetha,” with both editing and direction handled by Nani.

Harish also spoke about his admiration for legendary filmmaker EVV Satyanarayana, saying the entertainment in his films was deeply influenced by EVV’s style. Although he met EVV only once, Harish said his regret of not spending more time with him is partly fulfilled by meeting Naresh. “Whenever I receive an invitation for an Allari Naresh event, I attend without a second thought because of the respect I have for EVV garu,” he said. He praised Naresh for giving opportunities to 35 new directors, which he described as commendable. “He is not Allari Naresh; he is Andari Naresh. Let’s change his name to Andari Naresh,” Harish said.

Harish also appreciated the Telangana police for busting the piracy racket led by iBomma founder Immadi Ravi, stating that piracy must be eliminated for the sustainability of cinema.

He wished grand success for 12A Railway Colony, Allari Naresh, and the entire team. Harish also revealed that the first song from Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be released in December, though the date is yet to be finalized.