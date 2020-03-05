Not satisfied on one issue: Rajinikanth after party meeting

The meeting with the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) district secretaries went off well except for one aspect on which he was not personally satisfied, said actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, Rajinikanth said there were lots of questions which he had answered and various views were exchanged.

He said on one issue he was not personally satisfied and would disclose that at a later date.

Queried about his recent meeting with the leaders of Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai (TNJUS), Rajinikanth said he had suggested them to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss the issue.

The members of TNJUS apprised Rajinikanth of issues Muslims would face due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).