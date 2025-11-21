Notices Issued to Annapurna and Ramanaidu Studios

Annapurna Studios and Ramanaidu Studios are the most renowned, oldest film studios serving Telugu cinema since the past few decades. After Telugu cinema shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad, Annapurna and Ramanaidu Studios were established and they have hosted thousands of film shoots for decades. They are also run by Akkineni and Daggubati families respectively. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued notices to both the studios for evading the trade license fees.

Annapurna Studios is being operated at 1,92,000 sq.ft but the authorities have been paying tax for only 81,000 sq.ft. The taxable amount is said to be Rs 11,52,000 but Annapurna Studios is just paying Rs 49,000 as tax. Ramanaidu Studios has to pay a tax amount of Rs 2,73,000 but they are just paying Rs 76,000. Notices are served to Annapurna and Ramanaidu Studios and they have been asked to explain about the tax evasions.