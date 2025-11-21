x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Notices Issued to Annapurna and Ramanaidu Studios

Published on November 21, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
It’s Inspiring To Work With Ram: Bhagyashri Borse
image
Notices Issued to Annapurna and Ramanaidu Studios
image
Raju Weds Rambai Movie Review
image
Akhanda 2: Why Low Promotions?
image
Rajamouli decides not to Respond to Trolls and Controversies

Notices Issued to Annapurna and Ramanaidu Studios

Annapurna Studios and Ramanaidu Studios are the most renowned, oldest film studios serving Telugu cinema since the past few decades. After Telugu cinema shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad, Annapurna and Ramanaidu Studios were established and they have hosted thousands of film shoots for decades. They are also run by Akkineni and Daggubati families respectively. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued notices to both the studios for evading the trade license fees.

Annapurna Studios is being operated at 1,92,000 sq.ft but the authorities have been paying tax for only 81,000 sq.ft. The taxable amount is said to be Rs 11,52,000 but Annapurna Studios is just paying Rs 49,000 as tax. Ramanaidu Studios has to pay a tax amount of Rs 2,73,000 but they are just paying Rs 76,000. Notices are served to Annapurna and Ramanaidu Studios and they have been asked to explain about the tax evasions.

Next It’s Inspiring To Work With Ram: Bhagyashri Borse Previous Raju Weds Rambai Movie Review
else

TRENDING

image
It’s Inspiring To Work With Ram: Bhagyashri Borse
image
Notices Issued to Annapurna and Ramanaidu Studios
image
Akhanda 2: Why Low Promotions?

Latest

image
It’s Inspiring To Work With Ram: Bhagyashri Borse
image
Notices Issued to Annapurna and Ramanaidu Studios
image
Raju Weds Rambai Movie Review
image
Akhanda 2: Why Low Promotions?
image
Rajamouli decides not to Respond to Trolls and Controversies

Most Read

image
Do We Really Need This Drama When Someone Is Only Here to Attend Court?
image
Will Revanth Reddy Move to Arrest KTR Now?
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh to Join National Leaders

Related Articles

Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025