Notices Issued to YSRCP Leader Gorantla Madhav for Inquiry

Vijayawada police visited the residence of former YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav in Anantapur on February 27, 2025. The police served notices to Madhav, directing him to appear for an inquiry on March 5. This action follows a case registered against Madhav in Vijayawada for allegedly making inappropriate remarks on social media.

Madhav has been accused of making objectionable comments on social media platforms, prompting the Vijayawada Cyber Crime Police to file a case under Section 35(3).

The police have instructed Madhav to appear before the Cyber Crime Police for further investigation. The notices were delivered to his residence in Anantapur, and the inquiry is scheduled to take place in Vijayawada.