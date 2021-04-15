Notification issued for municipal polls in Telangana, polling on April 30

The Telangana State Election Commission on Thursday (today) issued notification for the conduct of municipal polls in the state.

The elections will be held for Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations besides five municipalities in Siddipet, Achampet, Jadcheral, Nakrekal and Kothur.

Besides, the bypoll for Lingojiguda in GHMC will also be held. The seat fell vacant due to the death of BJP corporator.

The filing of nominations will commence from April 16 and the last day for filing nominations is April 18.

The polling will be held on April 30.

The counting of votes will be taken up on May 3.

The ruling TRS is aiming to make a clean sweep of these municipal polls.

KTR already toured all these corporations and municipalities recently and launched several development programmes.

The BJP and Congress are trying to give a tough fight to TRS.