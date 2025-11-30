November Box-office: Below Par for Telugu Cinema

A heap of films tested their luck in November in Telugu cinema and most of them fell short of expectations and ended up as disasters at the box-office. During the first week of November, Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara, Rashmika’s The Girlfriend, Premistunnaa and The Great Pre Wedding Show released. The Girlfriend performed well in multiplexes and did decently in its first weekend. All the other releases were rejected by the audience.

Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha released between huge expectations during the second week and the film too ended up as a debacle. Love OTP, Santhana Prapthirasthu are the other releases during the second week of November and these films too fell short of expectations. Nagarjuna’s classic Shiva was remastered and it released on November 14th. The film opened on a decent note and it dominated the new releases during the weekend.

Allari Naresh’s 12A Railway Colony, Priyadarshi’s Premante and Raju Weds Rambai released on November 21st. Raju Weds Rambai scored big among the new releases and other films were rejected by the audience. Ram’s Andhra King Taluka and Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita released on November 28th. Andhra King Taluka received decent response from the audience and Revolver Rita was rejected badly.

Among the November releases, The Girlfriend and Raju Weds Rambai have been decent.