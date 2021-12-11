Now, Congress raking up “Telangana sentiment” against KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao could successfully bring TRS to power for two terms in 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls by raking up “Telangana sentiment”.

Now, the main opposition Congress is trying to rake up the same “Telangana sentiment” against KCR, to come back to power in December 2023 Assembly polls.

Congress leaders led by TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy on Saturday (today) made a sudden visit to “Telangana Martyrs Memorial” which in under construction and located opposite to Secretariat.

After becoming CM in June 2014, KCR laid foundation for construction of Telangana Martyrs Memorial in June 2015 on the occasion of first anniversary of formation of Telangana state in memory of hundreds of Telangana martyrs who sacrificed their lives fighting for statehood for Telangana.

However, KCR failed to complete this structure even after more than six years but he could complete his palatial Pragathi Bhavan within two years.

Congress leaders are trying to rake up Telangana sentiment against KCR by accusing him of deliberately neglecting this structure and also awarding this contract to “Andhra contractor” to swindle public money by taking commissions.

Revanth said KCR launched the project with a cost of Rs 80 crore in 2017 but escalted the cost to Rs 180 now and this was done to benefit Andhra contractor and inturn KCR’s family taking commissions from Andhra contractor.

He said Telangana martyrs souls will not rest in peace as their memorial contract was awarded to Andhra contractor and Telangana CM KCR himself taking commissions from Andhra contractor under the guise of Telangana martyrs memorial.

Revanth demanded to conduct DNA test on KCR to detemine whether he really hails from Telangana or from Andhra region because no genuine Telangana person will resort to swindling of public money under the guise of Telangana martyrs memorial.