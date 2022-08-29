NTR 30 Makers Laugh Off Heroine Rumours

After the stupendous success of ‘RRR’, NTR is all set to star in the Koratala Siva directorial film, tentatively titled ‘NTR 30’. The film marks the second collaboration between NTR and director Koratala Siva.

On NTR’s birthday makers unveiled a striking motion poster which was phenomenal and announced the team. Ace technicians are on the technical team.

Because the filmmakers did not reveal the female lead in the film, there was much speculation about the heroine in this film. However, the producers have recently confirmed that no actress has been approached for the female lead role. They have laughed off at the rumoured heroine names.

And the team is now hard at work on pre-production tasks. This latest development clarified the situation regarding the film’s female lead.

Ntr Arts banner will be bankrolling NTR-Koratala’s project in association with Yuvasudha Arts banner. Anirudh is composing music for this pan-India project.