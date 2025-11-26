NTR and Koratala have to Break Silence on Devara 2

For every two weeks, someone starts a debate on social media about Devara 2 and it continues for days. NTR fans divide themselves into groups and some of them oppose the sequel while some of them argue that the film will unleash the potential of Tarak. Koratala Siva has completed the script of Devara 2 and he wants a nod from NTR. The top actor is stuck with Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and the film is delayed. Soon, Trivikram will be ready with a mythological drama next year. Nelson is working on a script for Tarak.

NTR is packed with films and there is no clue about when Devara 2 will kickstart. Stories are published on media and web portals that Koratala has completed scripting for other actors and they too are not taking off. His close circles say that Koratala Siva is always keen to work with a top actor and he is not ready to work with young or tier two actors.

NTR and Koratala Siva share the best bonding and they frequently hang out for dinners every week if Tarak is in the town. The duo should have discussed about the plan for Devara 2 long ago. They should disclose their plan to the world to keep an end to the speculations. Tarak fans are waiting and are worried too about Devara 2.