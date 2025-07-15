x
Legendary personalities NTR and MGR inspired Jyothi Krisna to design Pawan Kalyan’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Published on July 15, 2025 by swathy

As Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is gearing up for July 24th release, the hype surrounding the film has reached fever pitch. In an interesting revelation, director Jyothi Krisna states that he has drawn inspiration from legendary actors NTR and MGR to design Pawan Kalyan’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The filmmaker adds that he was motivated to write Pawan’s role after he observed his trailblazing qualities similar to that of the iconic personalities like NTR and MGR.

According to Jyothi Krisna, Pawan’s onscreen persona in Hari Hara Veera Mallu was carefully crafted to align his image as a virtuous, strong, and ‘people’s man.’

The director shares that even after becoming Chief Minister, MGR continued to act by doing films that are consistently filled with message-oriented themes and honesty. “I was inspired by this aspect and composed a powerful and thought-provoking song ‘Maata Vinali’ in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The essence of the song conveys to embrace positivity and righteousness in life reflecting Pawan’s ideology and appeal. The song impacted and resonated deeply with the audiences,” says Jyothi Krisna.

Similarly, some of NTR’s most celebrated performances came from mythological and folklore films. His iconic portrayal as Lord Rama and Lord Krishna are a definitive representation of the character. “NTR garu was admirably depicted as Lord Rama with a bow and arrow that represented his power and ability to uphold dharma. I drew inspiration from this element and designed a bow and arrow for Pawan garu in Hari Hara Veera Mallu (which is also a period film). These weapons symbolize Pawan’s power and readiness to fight for justice and uphold dharma,” explains the director, adding that when he was writing the script he realised that people are looking at Pawan Kalyan as a leader and not as a hero. “I wanted to create every scene as a ‘special one’ that’ll elevate the narrative.”

Previous Why did Naga Vamsi acquire War 2 Rights?
