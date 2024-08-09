x
NTR and Prashanth Neel Film Launched

Published on August 9, 2024 by ratnasri

NTR and Prashanth Neel Film Launched

Young Tiger NTR and KGF sensation Prashanth Neel are teaming up for the first time and the film is said to be a high voltage action entertainer. The yet to be titled film has been launched officially in a grand manner with a pooja ceremony this morning in Hyderabad’s Ramanaidu Studios. The team members along with the close friends of the makers and NTR, Prashanth Neel were present for the pooja ceremony. The regular shoot of the film will start post Dasara.

In time for Sankranthi, the film set to bring mass festival to theatres on January 9th, 2026 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The film, helmed by renowned director Prasanth Neel, promises to showcase NTR in a larger-than-life role, blending intense action sequences with a powerful storyline.

Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts are the producers. Ravi Basrur will score the music and the entire technical team that worked for Prashanth Neel’s films will work for this untitled film. NTR along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and their children Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram attended the grand launch. The makers will announce more details officially soon.

