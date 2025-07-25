x
Home > Movie News

NTR back to his Renovated Home

Published on July 25, 2025 by swathy

NTR back to his Renovated Home

Young Tiger NTR owns a lavish bungalow in the prime location of Jubilee Hills. His fans are well aware and they rush to his residence during his birthdays. Tarak has spent a bomb and renovated his home and the renovation work has been happening from the past few months. The actor along with his family moved back to his renovated home today. NTR is currently shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and the film releases in June 2026.

He is done with the shoot of War 2, a Bollywood film featuring Hrithik Roshan in the other lead role. War 2 is slated for August 14th release and NTR will soon kick-start the promotions of War 2. He has Devara 2 with Koratala Siva, a mythological film with Trivikram and an action drama with Nelson lined up.

Here Is The JrNTR’s Beautiful New Home Photos :

