NTR Behind War 2 Telugu Deal

There are mixed reviews and responses after the teaser of War 2 was out. Several top distributors and producers wanted to acquire the Telugu rights but most of them calmed down after the teaser was out. All these top producers and distributors acquired the rights of Rajinikanth’s Coolie as a team and the film too is releasing on the same day along with War 2. War 2 Telugu theatrical rights are acquired by young producer S Naga Vamsi.

Vamsi earlier bought the Telugu rights of NTR’s Devara and he handled the business in style efficiently. Now, NTR asked Vamsi to fly down to Mumbai and he recommenced Vamsi to buy the Telugu rights of War. NTR even introduced Vamsi to Yashraj Films and the meeting took place a couple of months ago. Vamsi who is a diehard fan of Tarak decided not to step back. He is expected to pay a huge price for the Telugu rights of War 2. Ayan Mukerji is the director and Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani are the lead actors.