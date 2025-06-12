NTR Fans in Big Confusion

Young Tiger NTR is almost done with the shoot of War 2 and he is busy with Prashanth Neel’s Dragon in shooting mode. The film is announced for June 2026 release. Tarak has Devara 2 lined up with Koratala Siva but there are no updates about the project. Keeping an end to the recent speculations, NTR said that the project is on and it would happen soon. NTR is also committed to Nelson for a pan-Indian project. Nelson will complete Jailer 2 and he will work on NTR’s project. The recent announcement of NTR playing the lead role in Trivikram’s mythological drama has generated big confusion among the fans of the top actor.

NTR is lining up back-to-back projects and there is no clarity about which project will start soon. Nelson is one of the most awaited South directors and NTR has to allocate dates for him when he arrives. Trivikram has been idle from the past year and a half and he will commence the project soon. Koratala Siva has been waiting for the arrival of NTR for a long time. NTR and his team has to announce the details and lineup of his next projects to keep an end to the speculations. Else this confusion would continue.