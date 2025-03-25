NTR fans waiting for Devara 2

Young Tiger NTR delivered a super hit with Devara: Part 1 that released last year. Koratala Siva is the director and NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. The makers announced Devara 2 even before the release of the first installment. Koratala Siva has been working on the script of the second part for a while and NTR, Koratala have kept calm about the sequel though there are a lot of speculations surrounding it. This is all because of NTR turning a signing spree and he is working with the most happening directors.

He is almost done with the shoot of War 2 and he will join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s film from April. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers and the film releases for Sankranthi 2026. Soon after this, NTR will work with Jailer fame Nelson and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. If NTR works with Nelson, Devara 2 will be delayed further as NTR will be occupied. Strong speculations say that NTR will take a call on Devara 2 only after Koratala Siva will narrate the final script. A section also speculates that Devara 2 is shelved. For now, NTR fans are puzzled and are waiting for the one big announcement of Devara 2. Hope NTR clears the air very soon.