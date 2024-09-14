NTR fulfills his fan dream by speaking with him

A young fan named Kaushik, who is battling blood cancer, recently expressed his heartfelt wish to see his favorite actor, NTR, in the upcoming film Devara before he passes away. Kaushik’s story has garnered widespread attention on social media, with NTR’s fans rallying to spread the word about his emotional request. Despite his busy schedule promoting Devara, NTR learned about Kaushik’s situation and made it a priority to connect with him.

The actor arranged a video call with Kaushik, which lasted around 10 minutes, to offer his support and encouragement. During the call, NTR reassured Kaushik with heartfelt words: “Films come later, but you need to recover and stay brave. Take care of your mother and father. We should meet after your recovery.” Kaushik responded gratefully, saying, “Thanks, Anna. I am brave, and I will fight the cancer.”

The video of their conversation has since gone viral on social media, showcasing NTR’s compassionate gesture and strengthening his reputation for maintaining a close bond with his fans.