NTR gives a lifetime special memory for his fans in USA

NTR flew to the USA the other day. He is currently at Beverly Hills, California, interacting with his fans. NTR fans were happy to see their hero. The RRR actor gave a lifetime memory to his fans during interaction.

Lot of videos surfaced on social media after the meet and greet. And every fan was surprised that thier beloved hero got up close and had personal conversations with many of them. NTR was also seen hugging his fans, giving autographs.

But NTR made thier fans day more special with his kind gesture. During his busy schedule, NTR was seen talking to the mother of a fan and responding patiently with a smile. The related clip surfaced this morning and has gone viral on social media.

Not many expected NTR to get so up close with fans and this has now come as a once in a lifetime memory for those who got to meet and interact with their hero. Before the prestigious 95th Academy Awards ceremony, the actor will participate in local media interviews and Interaction.

My Mom Spoke her Heart out to My fav hero ♥️, This day will be cherished for a long long time, Zindhabad Young tiger @tarak9999 , The way he spoke to her by taking the phone into his hands mannn 🥺🙇🏻‍♂️🧎🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aXYzI2Xr31 — JulaYi (@Bobby_boy___) March 7, 2023