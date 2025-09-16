NTR goes through rigorous physical training for NTRNeel

Man of Masses NTR, who got massive craze around the globe will be working with Prashanth Neel, the phenomenal director who delivered biggest blockbusters like KGF series and Salaar. The film, tentatively titled NTRNeel shoot progressing at brisk pace.

NTR is seen sporting a slim and lean look for his fierce role in the film. The powerhouse actor is putting in a lot of effort for the project. He is undergoing rigorous physical training for the transformation. Recently, a video of his intense workout in the gym surfaced on social media.

Posting the video his trainer, Kumar Mannava wrote, “From Devara to Vara to Vikram and now 🐉 – the hardest of them all. This man never ceases to amaze me with his dedication to his transformation and the look of his character. Trainer’s delight.” The dedication and hard work of NTR is getting all the love from audience and fans.

The related video is going viral, and fans are shocked to see NTR’s massive transformation. The shirtless video is creating a sensation everywhere and raising the hype around the film. With a chiseled physique and abs, performing action sequences under Prashanth Neel’s direction is going to be a treat for fans.

Prashanth Neel, known for his blockbuster hits, is expected to bring his unique mass vision to this project, elevating NTR’s on-screen persona to new heights. Fans are already buzzing with excitement, anticipating the dynamic collaboration between NTR and Neel, which is sure to set new benchmarks in the industry.

The film is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts banner.