NTR Holidaying in Dubai

Young Tiger NTR has been occupied with the shoot of Devara. A massive underwater action episode has been wrapped up recently in a special set in Hyderabad. Tarak along with his family is spotted in Hyderabad airport this morning. The actor will holiday in Dubai and will return back very soon. Tarak has been tightlipped about the arrest of Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his fans have questioned him on social media to respond about the incident.

NTR is completely focused on Devara which will have a pan-Indian release next year in summer. Koratala Siva worked on the script for ample time before he kick-started the shoot of Devara. Janhvi Kapoor is making her South debut with this big-budget film. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of Devara. After NTR is done with Devara, he will work with KGF sensation Prashanth Neel.