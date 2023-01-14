NTR is back from his US Holiday

Young Tiger NTR has been holidaying in USA along with his family from the past one month. With his next film getting delayed, NTR wanted to spend time with his family and he flew to USA in December. The actor recently attended the Golden Globe Event in USA along with the team of RRR and Naatu Naatu song received the Golden Globe Award for the Best Single. NTR along with his family is back from their USA vacation this morning. NTR will celebrate Sankranthi with his family and will be back to work.

He will kick-start the shoot of Koratala Siva’s action entertainer from February 2023 and the film is aimed for summer 2024 release. NTR will focus on his looks in this month before he kick-starts the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film. Janhvi Kapoor will romance NTR in this pan-Indian actioner. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts will jointly produce this big-budget film. This film would be a crucial one for Koratala Siva after a debacle like Acharya.