NTR Not Interested in Hindi Cinema

After the super success of RRR, NTR received offers from Bollywood and the Telugu star wanted to give it a try. He signed War 2, a prestigious film made by Yash Raj Films and the film featured Hrithik Roshan in the other lead role. The film ended up as a massive debacle and it left NTR in deep shock. From the past couple of days, there are strong rumors that NTR has been approached for Pathaan 2 along with Shah Rukh Khan and the talks are going on.

The news is completely false. NTR wasn’t approached and the actor too has no time for Bollywood films now. After the debacle of War 2, NTR decided to focus on his own set of films and the directors approaching him. After Prashanth Neel’s Dragon, NTR has a mythological attempt to be directed by Trivikram and an action drama to be directed by Nelson. Apart from these, he has Devara 2 and other projects lined up. For now, NTR has no interest and time for Hindi cinema.