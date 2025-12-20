x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NTR Not Interested in Hindi Cinema

Published on December 20, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
What’s the Response for Avatar: Fire and Ash in India?
image
NTR Not Interested in Hindi Cinema
image
After Jai Kisan with Pallavi, Is Bigg Boss Now Pushing a Jai Jawan Narrative With Kalyan?
image
Tanuja’s Strength Explained: Kannada Votes , PR Push, Female Votes and TV Support
image
Photos : Mowgli Movie Thanks Meet

NTR Not Interested in Hindi Cinema

After the super success of RRR, NTR received offers from Bollywood and the Telugu star wanted to give it a try. He signed War 2, a prestigious film made by Yash Raj Films and the film featured Hrithik Roshan in the other lead role. The film ended up as a massive debacle and it left NTR in deep shock. From the past couple of days, there are strong rumors that NTR has been approached for Pathaan 2 along with Shah Rukh Khan and the talks are going on.

The news is completely false. NTR wasn’t approached and the actor too has no time for Bollywood films now. After the debacle of War 2, NTR decided to focus on his own set of films and the directors approaching him. After Prashanth Neel’s Dragon, NTR has a mythological attempt to be directed by Trivikram and an action drama to be directed by Nelson. Apart from these, he has Devara 2 and other projects lined up. For now, NTR has no interest and time for Hindi cinema.

Next What’s the Response for Avatar: Fire and Ash in India? Previous After Jai Kisan with Pallavi, Is Bigg Boss Now Pushing a Jai Jawan Narrative With Kalyan?
else

TRENDING

image
What’s the Response for Avatar: Fire and Ash in India?
image
NTR Not Interested in Hindi Cinema
image
2025 Disappointed RRR Stars

Latest

image
What’s the Response for Avatar: Fire and Ash in India?
image
NTR Not Interested in Hindi Cinema
image
After Jai Kisan with Pallavi, Is Bigg Boss Now Pushing a Jai Jawan Narrative With Kalyan?
image
Tanuja’s Strength Explained: Kannada Votes , PR Push, Female Votes and TV Support
image
Photos : Mowgli Movie Thanks Meet

Most Read

image
Viral: PM Modi’s Earpiece Sparks Curiosity During Oman Visit
image
Nara Lokesh Warns Lawbreakers
image
PPP Is Not New, YSRCP Is Misleading the Public, Says Minister Atchannaidu

Related Articles

Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event