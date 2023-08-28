NTR Jr to skip NTR’s Coin Launch Event

Indian President Droupadi Murmu will unveil the Rs 100 coin of legendary actor NTR in Rashtrapathi Bhavan today in New Delhi. The entire Nandamuri family members received an invitation for the same. On the occasion of NTR’s 100th Birthday Celebrations, the Centre minted Rs 100 coin on his name. Tollywood actor NTR would be shooting for his upcoming film Devara in Hyderabad and he would miss the event because of his busy schedules.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be present for the event. Nandamuri fans predicted that they would have a chance to see Balayya and NTR on the same stage. But NTR would be occupied with the shoot of Devara. The 100 rupee coin of NTR comes with a display picture of NTR on one side and Three Lions, Ashoka Chakra on the other side.