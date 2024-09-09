NTR meets Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The recent updates and meets of NTR are creating huge hopes among the Tollywood audience. He met Kantara fame Rishab Shetty and went on a devotional tour with him and now he met Animal fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Mumbai.

According to reliable sources, Sandeep and NTR’s meet was a casual meeting and the duo just discussed their ongoing projects and the possibilities of collaboration. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has turned out to be the biggest pan-Indian director after Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. He is presently working with Prabhas for Spirit, which will be followed by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Park.

NTR is also busy with his work commitments. After Devara, he will simultaneously work for War 2 and Devara Part 2. He also signed a film with Prashanth Neel titled Dragon. The collaboration of the Man of Masses with Sandeep Reddy Vanga might not happen soon, but their meeting in Mumbai is a hope for fans.