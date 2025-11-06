x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NTR – Neel Film: One Click Ends Speculations

Published on November 6, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Video: Deekshith Shetty Interview
image
Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway Expansion Gets Green Signal: DPR Ready for Approval
image
Jagan Begins Early Exercise for 2029 Elections, Focus on Reorganising Key Leaders
image
Nani’s Deadline for ‘The Paradise’ Team
image
NTR – Neel Film: One Click Ends Speculations

NTR – Neel Film: One Click Ends Speculations

There are a lot of speculations about NTR’s upcoming movie directed by Prashanth Neel. Rumors said that NTR and Neel are at loggerheads and the film’s content got scrapped. Telugu360 has found out the facts and revealed that the film is very much on track. The makers were tightlipped and decided not to respond much about the speculations. The team has released a click of NTR and Prashanth Neel and they announced that the new schedule of the film starts soon.

NTR’s new look is being designed in the presence of Prashanth Neel. The click keeps an end to the ongoing speculations. Prashanth Neel has flown to Africa for locations scouting and he returned back to Hyderabad recently. The new schedule will commence in Hyderabad in this month and NTR sports a new look. He lost weight and turned lean for the film. NTR and Prashanth Neel will complete quick schedules in the coming days. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in Dragon. Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts are the producers of this mega budget attempt.

Next Nani’s Deadline for ‘The Paradise’ Team Previous Will Ravi Teja rethink about his Choice of Films?
else

TRENDING

image
Nani’s Deadline for ‘The Paradise’ Team
image
NTR – Neel Film: One Click Ends Speculations
image
Will Ravi Teja rethink about his Choice of Films?

Latest

image
Video: Deekshith Shetty Interview
image
Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway Expansion Gets Green Signal: DPR Ready for Approval
image
Jagan Begins Early Exercise for 2029 Elections, Focus on Reorganising Key Leaders
image
Nani’s Deadline for ‘The Paradise’ Team
image
NTR – Neel Film: One Click Ends Speculations

Most Read

image
Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway Expansion Gets Green Signal: DPR Ready for Approval
image
Jagan Begins Early Exercise for 2029 Elections, Focus on Reorganising Key Leaders
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction

Related Articles

Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree