NTR – Neel Film: One Click Ends Speculations

There are a lot of speculations about NTR’s upcoming movie directed by Prashanth Neel. Rumors said that NTR and Neel are at loggerheads and the film’s content got scrapped. Telugu360 has found out the facts and revealed that the film is very much on track. The makers were tightlipped and decided not to respond much about the speculations. The team has released a click of NTR and Prashanth Neel and they announced that the new schedule of the film starts soon.

NTR’s new look is being designed in the presence of Prashanth Neel. The click keeps an end to the ongoing speculations. Prashanth Neel has flown to Africa for locations scouting and he returned back to Hyderabad recently. The new schedule will commence in Hyderabad in this month and NTR sports a new look. He lost weight and turned lean for the film. NTR and Prashanth Neel will complete quick schedules in the coming days. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in Dragon. Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts are the producers of this mega budget attempt.