NTR – Neel Film without Much Noise

After completing two quick schedules of NTR and Prashanth Neel film, the team took a long break. It has been a six months break and there are a lot of speculations. NTR lost weight and this added fuel to the speculations. The rumors said that the film was shelved and the content was not impressive. The recent schedule commenced in December and it is happening in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City from the past few weeks without any breaks.

The team did not announce anything about the shooting schedules or about the film. The team is maintaining a low key and is going ahead with the shoot. Dragon is the title considered and Prashanth Neel conducted a recce in Tunisia in North Africa. A major schedule has been planned and it will take place soon. Before this, a major portion of the shoot in RFC is being completed and night shoots are currently going on. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts are the producers. The new release date of Dragon will be announced soon.