Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani's Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Movie News

NTR – Neel Project Back after Six Months

Published on December 12, 2025 by sankar

Young Tiger NTR is eager to work with KGF sensation Prashanth Neel and the action drama is titled Dragon. Couple of massive schedules are completed early this year and the film was planned perfectly and is announced for June 2026 release. The shoot of the film came to a halt and it has been six months since the team is on a break. There are a lot of rumors about the film and NTR lost big weight and he was trolled for his looks. Some of them even speculated that the film is shelved and some others speculated that NTR is not convinced with the content that was shot for Dragon.

After a six months break, the shoot resumes tomorrow in Hyderabad. Long schedules for the film are planned in December and January and some of the crucial episodes will be shot. Prashanth Neel and his team are in plans to complete the shoot at the earliest. The film may now miss the June deadline and the new release date will be announced after the shoot of the film gets completed. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in Dragon and Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts are the producers.

Next Big Announcement coming from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Previous Aditya Dhar ignores Hrithik and prefers Allu Arjun
