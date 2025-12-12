NTR – Neel Project Back after Six Months

Young Tiger NTR is eager to work with KGF sensation Prashanth Neel and the action drama is titled Dragon. Couple of massive schedules are completed early this year and the film was planned perfectly and is announced for June 2026 release. The shoot of the film came to a halt and it has been six months since the team is on a break. There are a lot of rumors about the film and NTR lost big weight and he was trolled for his looks. Some of them even speculated that the film is shelved and some others speculated that NTR is not convinced with the content that was shot for Dragon.

After a six months break, the shoot resumes tomorrow in Hyderabad. Long schedules for the film are planned in December and January and some of the crucial episodes will be shot. Prashanth Neel and his team are in plans to complete the shoot at the earliest. The film may now miss the June deadline and the new release date will be announced after the shoot of the film gets completed. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in Dragon and Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts are the producers.