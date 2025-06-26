x
Home > Movie News

NTR off to Mumbai for War 2

Published on June 26, 2025 by nymisha

NTR off to Mumbai for War 2

NTR off to Mumbai for War 2

Young Tiger NTR is all set for Bollywood debut with War 2 and Hrithik Roshan is the other lead actor in this high voltage action drama. The teaser generated enough buzz on the film and one song is pending to be shot. The song was planned to be shot in April but Hrithik injured his leg during the rehearsal and the shoot was pending. NTR flew to Mumbai today to complete the shoot of the song. Both Hrithik Roshan and NTR will be seen shaking their leg together in this song.

NTR plays the role of the lead antagonist and his role comes with a twist. Kiara Advani is the heroine and the actress has wrapped up the shoot of her portions for War 2. Ayan Mukerji is the director and Yashraj Films are the producers. War 2 is made on a massive budget and the film releases on August 14th across the globe. Yashraj Films is releasing War 2 across the Telugu states on their own. The film will also clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

