NTR off to USA

Young Tiger NTR is devastated with the loss of Taraka Ratna who passed away recently. The actor missed the celebrations of the team RRR in USA in various events. RRR’s other lead actor Ram Charan is in USA from the past two weeks. Tarak flew to USA during the early hours of today and he would be present with the team for the Oscars event that will take place on March 12th, 2023. RRR’s song Naatu Naatu is nominated for the 95th Academy Awards. The team of RRR will perform live on the Oscar stage.

The event takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. RRR is a fictional periodic drama that is directed by SS Rajamouli. The top director of the country has been spending a bomb and is promoting RRR to reach the international corners. The entire nation is waiting for the Oscars event on March 12th.