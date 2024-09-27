NTR overwhelmed with the Response

Young Tiger NTR is extremely confident on Devara and the first installment of the periodic action drama released today between huge expectations. The opening box-office numbers are exceptional all over. NTR is currently promoting the film in the USA and he took to his social media page to thank the audience and his fans for the overwhelming response the film has been receiving. His post said:

“The day I had been waiting for is finally here… Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions. Thank you Koratala Siva garu, for envisioning Devara with such engaging drama and emotional experience. My brother @anirudhofficial, your music and background score brought this world to life. Special thanks to my producers, Harikrishna Kosaraju garu and Sudhakar Mikkilineni garu for being the strongest pillars. Huge gratitude to @RathnaveluDop sir, @sabucyril sir, @sreekar_prasad sir, and every technician for their amazing work. To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you’re enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all”.

Speaking about the Beyond Fest premiere of Devara, NTR posted “What an incredible evening watching Devara in Los Angeles. Thank you to the @BeyondFest team and audience for giving me yet another cherished moment with your amazing applause… Much love always!”. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara has Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan essaying other important roles. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of Devara.