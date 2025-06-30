x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NTR prefers Anirudh for back-to-back films

Published on June 30, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Allari Naresh next titled Alcohol
image
K-Ramp interesting FL: Kiran Abbavaram in Lungi
image
NTR prefers Anirudh for back-to-back films
image
When director Jyothi Krishna changed Bobby Deol’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Aamir Khan about his Interaction with the Underworld

NTR prefers Anirudh for back-to-back films

Top-rated composer Anirudh Ravichander is bossing the music arena in South cinema without any competition. He is the go-to technician for pan-India biggies from Telugu and Tamil. As he is capable of elevating medicore scripts with his background score, filmmakers and heroes are preferring to have him on board at cost. NTR seems to be one among them who is inclined towards Anirudh.

Reliable sources revealed that NTR is keen on having Anirudh as the composer for his upcoming films. It is a known fact that NTR green signalled a mythological subject narrated by Trivikram Srinivas. The project has been creating ripples all over the industry because of its genre and the potential budget involved. Though the technical team and other details are yet to be announced, it is reportedly heard that NTR and Trivikram are particular to rope in Anirudh as the composer for this much anticipated pan-India spectacle.

Apart from Trivikram’s film, NTR is likely to work with Kollywood director Nelson Dilip Kumar for an action drama in the near future. The script work on this project is still in the nascent stages, but both NTR and Nelson have mutually decided to entrust the music duties to Anirudh. So, it will be Anirudh for back-to-back films of NTR.

Previously, Anirudh worked for NTR’s Aravinda Sameta and Devara : Part 1. The RRR actor seems to be very pleased with the way Anirudh elevated both these films and prefers him again for upcoming films. Earlier, it was Devi Sri Prasad or Thaman who used to regularly work for NTR’s films.

Next K-Ramp interesting FL: Kiran Abbavaram in Lungi Previous When director Jyothi Krishna changed Bobby Deol’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu
else

TRENDING

image
Allari Naresh next titled Alcohol
image
K-Ramp interesting FL: Kiran Abbavaram in Lungi
image
NTR prefers Anirudh for back-to-back films

Latest

image
Allari Naresh next titled Alcohol
image
K-Ramp interesting FL: Kiran Abbavaram in Lungi
image
NTR prefers Anirudh for back-to-back films
image
When director Jyothi Krishna changed Bobby Deol’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Aamir Khan about his Interaction with the Underworld

Most Read

image
High Tension in Tadipatri : Pedda Reddy detained
image
Uttam inspects Jurala: Rs 400 Cr alloted and Project safety assured
image
BRS Violent Attack on Mahaa News Office ?

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards