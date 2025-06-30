NTR prefers Anirudh for back-to-back films

Top-rated composer Anirudh Ravichander is bossing the music arena in South cinema without any competition. He is the go-to technician for pan-India biggies from Telugu and Tamil. As he is capable of elevating medicore scripts with his background score, filmmakers and heroes are preferring to have him on board at cost. NTR seems to be one among them who is inclined towards Anirudh.

Reliable sources revealed that NTR is keen on having Anirudh as the composer for his upcoming films. It is a known fact that NTR green signalled a mythological subject narrated by Trivikram Srinivas. The project has been creating ripples all over the industry because of its genre and the potential budget involved. Though the technical team and other details are yet to be announced, it is reportedly heard that NTR and Trivikram are particular to rope in Anirudh as the composer for this much anticipated pan-India spectacle.

Apart from Trivikram’s film, NTR is likely to work with Kollywood director Nelson Dilip Kumar for an action drama in the near future. The script work on this project is still in the nascent stages, but both NTR and Nelson have mutually decided to entrust the music duties to Anirudh. So, it will be Anirudh for back-to-back films of NTR.

Previously, Anirudh worked for NTR’s Aravinda Sameta and Devara : Part 1. The RRR actor seems to be very pleased with the way Anirudh elevated both these films and prefers him again for upcoming films. Earlier, it was Devi Sri Prasad or Thaman who used to regularly work for NTR’s films.