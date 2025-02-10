NTR, Suriya and Ranbir for VD12

For the first time for a Telugu film, three Superstars of Indian cinema are lending their voice for a film’s teaser. We have seen Superstars coming out to release the trailers but three Superstars are now lending their voice. VD12 is the craziest film in the next bunch of releases of Tollywood. Vijay Deverakonda has spent ample time on the film and the shoot is in the final stages. The title and the teaser of VD12 will be out on February 12th. Tollywood Superstar NTR is lending his voice for the Telugu version of the film. Tamil Superstar Suriya will lend his voice for the Tamil version of VD12.

Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor will lend his voice for the Hindi version of the film. The team has made an indirect announcement about the same. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director of this actioner and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as a cop. Bhagyashree Borse is the heroine and Anirudh is the music composer. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. The film is expected to release in June this year.