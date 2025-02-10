x
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Home > Movie News

NTR, Suriya and Ranbir for VD12

Published on February 10, 2025 by swathy

NTR, Suriya and Ranbir for VD12

For the first time for a Telugu film, three Superstars of Indian cinema are lending their voice for a film’s teaser. We have seen Superstars coming out to release the trailers but three Superstars are now lending their voice. VD12 is the craziest film in the next bunch of releases of Tollywood. Vijay Deverakonda has spent ample time on the film and the shoot is in the final stages. The title and the teaser of VD12 will be out on February 12th. Tollywood Superstar NTR is lending his voice for the Telugu version of the film. Tamil Superstar Suriya will lend his voice for the Tamil version of VD12.

Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor will lend his voice for the Hindi version of the film. The team has made an indirect announcement about the same. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director of this actioner and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as a cop. Bhagyashree Borse is the heroine and Anirudh is the music composer. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. The film is expected to release in June this year.

