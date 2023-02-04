NTR to grace Amigos Event

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Amigos is heading for grand release on the 10th of February. There is a special update about the film’s pre-release event. NTR will grace the event and the pre-release event will be held at JRC Convention in Hyderabad on the 5th of February.

Kalyan Ram will play triple role as a doppelganger in Amigos. The trailer was launched in Kurnool Yesterday and Kalyanram has revealed the details of the pre-release event. Ghibran is the music director. Ashika Ranganath is the female lead. Amigos is carrying good buzz as the film is releasing after the success of Bimbisara. Debutant Rajender Reddy is the director and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.