NTR to have a Busy Time with Dragon

It has been a long pause from the shoot for NTR. The actor lost weight and this added a lot of speculation for the film. Dragon is his next film directed by Prashanth Neel and the shoot of the film came to a halt for the past three months. The team is working on the new schedules and they decided not to respond to the speculations. Some of them have been spreading rumors that the film got shelved and some of them speculated that NTR is not convinced with the footage and he scrapped the content.

The new schedule of the film will start in the first week of December and it will continue for three weeks without any breaks in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Massive sets are constructed for the shoot of Dragon. After a brief Christmas and New Year break, the shoot resumes on January 5th. Prashanth Neel has recently finalized some locations in Africa and the new schedule will commence in Africa in January. The foreign schedule too will take place for three weeks and the major portions of the shoot will be completed in these two schedules.

Dragon is announced for June 2026 release but it may miss the release. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts are the producers. Dragon is high on expectations.