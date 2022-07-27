NTR Trust always stands by flood-hit, says Bhuvaneswari

Managing trustee of the NTR Trust, Nara Bhuvaneswari said here on Wednesday that assistance will be extended from the trust to the flood-affected in the State. The main aim of the organisation is to stand by those who are in distress, she said.

Bhuvaneswari stated that to come to the rescue of those affected by the unforeseen flood situation, food, drinking water, medicines and other essentials will be supplied to them. The stocks were already transported to these areas and the supply to the people already taken up with the help of the NTR Trust staff members.

Bhuvanswari and Trust Chief Executive Officer Rajendra Prasad already reviewed the assistance being extended to the flood-hit. The Trust is aiming at ensuring that no single person should suffer from hunger and thus essentials, including milk, medicines and other essentials are already supplied to over 8,000 families in the both combined Godavari districts and other areas, they said.

With the same spirit, necessary items will be supplied to the people in other areas too, Mrs Nara Bhuvaneswari said, adding that the NTR Trust always stands by those who are in distress, particularly during natural calamities.