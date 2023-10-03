NTR unveils crazy fun entertainer MAD trailer

Advertisement

NTR, the biggest actor-star, who is known as Man of Masses, is going to release the craziest fun entertainer MAD trailer. Makers have informed about the same and we are excited to see, what they have done with college going boys and hostel set-up. Very rarely we find films that look to break norms and deliver fresh entertaining content to audiences. MAD makers are promising one such film and trailer of it, highly anticipated. Trailer has been unveiled on social media by NTR at 10:18AM on 3rd October.

Trailer is a blast filled with unadulterated humor aimed at youth audiences. Movie is releasing on 6th October, worldwide. Haarika Suryadevara is debuting as producer with the film, on Sithara Entertainments. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting the MAD film while Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinema is co-producing. Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopikaa Udyan are cast in leading roles in the film. Shamdat Sainudeen and Dinesh Krishnan B handled cinematography while Bheems Ceciroleo composed music for this MAD entertainer.

MAD marks debut of Kalyan Shankar, who worked with Jathi Ratnalu director KV Anudeep. Makers have also challenged that if anyone find it less funnier than Jathi Ratnalu, they’ll issue cashback for ticket prices. Let’s watch and enjoy the film in theatres.