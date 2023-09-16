NTR wins SIIMA Best Actor Award for RRR

The much anticipated South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2023 took place with great enthusiasm and fanfare on the 15th and 16th of September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This star-studded event brought together the finest talents from the Telugu and Kannada film industries, showcasing the incredible achievements in cinema over the past year.

NTR was honored with the prestigious Best Actor in Leading Role Telugu award at the illustrious SIIMA 2023 Awards as a tribute to Telugu cinema’s excellence.

It is well known that his portrayal as Komaram Bheem in RRR was praised by celebrities all over the world, and the crowd adored him.

His performance in the song ‘Komuram Bheemudo’ left the audience in tears. And, NTR’s entry in the interval fight sequence brought goose bumps. Now ‘SIIMA’ award has also been added to NTR’s account.

Now NTR is busy with Devara directed by Koratala Siva which is progressing at quick pace for the April 5th, 2024 release.